CNY Native Pens New Book “Floor Burns” About 1967 Syracuse All-City Championship

If you were a fan of “Friday Night Lights,” you know that it wasn’t really a sports story, but the story of a town, set on and around high school football. In Central New York, the same can be said for “Floor Burns,” a new book that talks about the passions of Parochial League Basketball back in the mid-sixties. Author M.C. Antil grew up around those gyms and he’s pulled together stories that will touch a lot of hearts in Central New York.

M.C. set out to originally write a book about the old Syracuse league and slowly but surely it became a five-book box set. “Floor Burns” is dozens of little stories that he says tell the tale of the city of Syracuse at a tipping point, from the city at mid-century thru the destruction of the Fifth Ward, to the Syracuse of today. M.C. adds that it’s told through the storyline of the last All-City High School Basketball Championship Game, pitting the Parochial League and city high schools, told from both sides.

