CNY Native Siobhan Fallon Hogan Writes And Stars In New Film “Rushed”

Cazenovia Native Siobhan Fallon Hogan has made a name for herself in some of Hollywood’s greatest comedies of all time. “Men In Black,”and “Forrest Gump” are just a few to mention.

This month though, she’s shifting gears for her latest project “Rushed” where she’s taken on the role of writer, producer and actor. The revenge thriller is about an Upstate New York Irish Catholic mother whose life is turned upside down when her son falls victim to a fraternity hazing incident. The film follows her quest to help prevent more fraternity deaths, but eventually through her discoveries, she comes to seek revenge on the one person she blames for her son’s death.

The film is a far cry from some of Siobhan’s funnier film roles but she says that taking on the challenge is something she really wanted to do.

The film’s cast includes Robert Patrick of ”T2: Judgment Day,” Jay Jay Warren of “The Shed,” Jordan Lage of “Madam Secretary” and her son Peter Munson Hogan, to name a few.

“Rushed” will be released Aug. 27 in select theaters across the United States, and will also be available on Apple and Amazon the same day.

Locally, the movie will be showing a the Catherine Cummings Theatre at Cazenovia College starting Sept. 1. To learn more about the film and to follow along, visit @Rushedmovie on Instagram.