CNY Native ‘Spinning Forward’ & Successfully Redefining Life From A New Perspective

On August 20th, 1983, Doug Hamlin’s life changed forever. At 23, he fell headfirst on a trampoline, leaving him paralyzed from the mid chest down. The next few years would also prove challenging for the Skaneateles Native who lost both parents to cancer. But he says, life is all in the outlook and it’s what’s propelled him to write his own story.

“Between the ages of 23 and 29 I lost my ability to walk and both of my parents to colon cancer. Yet in that same period of time I married my soul mate, earned a graduate degree and began a career path that would one day make me a CEO,” he says.

“Spinning Forward – Successfully Redefining Life From A New Perspective,” is a story of inspiration, courage, determination and heart. It will make you cry, laugh, be appreciative, and be motivated. You can purchase your own copy today on Amazon.

Doug hopes that his story speaks to people wherever they are and in whatever situation they’ve found themselves facing.

“The elements of your challenge are probably entirely different. You may have a mental or physical disability, or you may be facing the realities of substance abuse, a divorce or a problem with your parents or children,” he says. “Whatever is clouding your vision of the future, my hope is that these pages will tell you a story about confronting adversity with a positive attitude. “