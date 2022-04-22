The record-breaking, Tony award-winning musical “Cats” is now on tour across North America and is making its way to Syracuse with a local talent in the mix.

Central New York Native Dominic Fortunato plays the role of Pouncival in the production and he says the high energy show is a lot of fun but is also a lot of dancing too. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to decide which cat will be reborn.

For Dominic, he says that much of his early days of dance in Syracuse really helped shape him into the performer he is today. Dominic grew up dancing in Syracuse and worked previously with the Syracuse City Ballet as a performer.

“That was really my start as a dancer, dancing for that organization which then allowed me to move on to college as a dance major and then gave me the resources to go to New York and make the connections which has led me on this new path of musical theater,” he says.

The musical has been entertaining audiences for years and and for Dominic, it’s an opportunity to perform and he’s very grateful for that and to continue working even amid the pandemic.

“I feel so lucky to have been consistently working the whole time,” he says. “I’m so lucky to have gotten my foot in the door with this musical and it truly is an incredible work of art.”

“Cats” The Musical is playing at the Landmark Theater April 26th through the 28th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday April 30th at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. To get tickets or to learn more about the show, visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com.