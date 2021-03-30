CNY Natives Bringing Virtual Art Programming to Syracuse Youth

Three Central New York natives have recognized the opportunities of a life enriched by the arts and wanted to share their love with kids back home in Syracuse.

Hughie Stone Fish, Avery Stone Fish and Keely Scarlata created “The Arts Project Syracuse.” Also known as TAPS, the program is based in Los Angeles and connects local students with fine arts teachers across the country. They cover all facets of the arts, including music and comedy.

Avery mentions that they have had an outpouring of positive feedback with professionals from across the U.S. wanting to help and assist.

For more information you can visit TheArtsProjectSyracuse.com or find them on Facebook. TAPS is also accepting donations through their GoFundMe to help get the program going.