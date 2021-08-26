CNY Native’s Film “Rushed” Premieres In Theaters And On-Demand

The fair isn’t the only thing going on this week. There’s a lot of excitement building around a new film premiering this week. The writer, producer and star of the new film “Rushed” is Central New York Native Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

“Rushed” is about the mother of a college student in a fraternity nightmare. It opens around the country August 26th and Siobhan says the film has been a labor of love. “It’s so exciting for the Syracuse area because we’re going to be opening in several movie theaters in the area,” she says.

Siobhan’s film opens at the Movie Tavern in Camillus and at the Manlius Art Cinema. There are also special screenings at the Catherine Cummings Theatre in Cazenovia on August 27th and another on Wednesday September 1st. For those wishing to watch from home, you can stream “Rushed” on demand on Apple and Amazon. To learn more visit “Rushed” on Instagram.