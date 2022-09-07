(WSYR-TV) — Nursing is one of the most rewarding, important, and heroic jobs a person can have. The CNY Nurses Honor Guard is committed to ensuring that nurses are celebrated properly, especially after they are deceased.

The team of active and retired nurses take the time to attend funerals of those nurses who have passed, paying tribute with a special poem, a special prayer, and more.

Faith Terry, coordinator of our local Nurses Honor Guard, shares their story.

The Nurses Honor Guard has been around for about ten years, and it recently hit Central New York this past spring. When Faith saw the national Nurses Honor Guard in action, she knew she had to bring it to Syracuse.

Services provided by the Nurses Honor Guard are completely free to those families of nurses who have died.