(WSYR-TV) — The 1988 movie starring Winona Ryder is being re-envisioned with a new cast from CNY. This fan-favorite makes its way from the screens to the stage. Maddie Deshaies, who portrays the main character Veronica Sawyer, and Chris Toia, who embodies the role of J.D., execute “Seventeen” here on Bridge Street.

The musical takes place at Westerberg High, a place where three girls that share the same name Heather rule the school with looks and attitude. The atypical scrunchie wearing teen girl group butt heads with Veronica, an attendee of the school who is the complete opposite of them. This girl-war involves boys and an evil secret sauce.

A large cast represents the bright and colorful tale. Music Director of Heathers, Erica Moser, claims that this cast has been one of CNY Playhouse’s largest in a long time. The Playhouse used to be located in the Shoppingtown Mall but is now relocated to Atonement Lutheran Church, where they hold rehearsals.

The Playhouse has its own dedicated space and moved during the pandemic. Due to content, members of Heathers advise that the show is appropriate for the highschool age group and above.

The show runs from July 20 through the 29 and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office at the show.

For more information, check out CNYPlayhouse.org.