For the first time since 2019, the Central New York Playhouse is back in action on stage with their latest production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Director Abel Searor says that it’s a welcome return with so many members excited to be back on stage performing again.

The story, based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel is a hilarious whodunit that invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer each night. The dynamics of each show paired with a new audience will surely bring a lot of mystery and fun to uncovering the murderer, Abel adds.

The show-within-a-show takes place at the Music Hall Royale, a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company with musical numbers that are sure to entertain including “Perfect Strangers,” “Off To The Races,” and “Moonfall.”

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is running April 29th and 30th, May 5th, 6th, 13th and 14th at the Central New York Playhouse located at 116 West Glen Avenue. Tickets are $30 and proof of vaccination is required to attend. To learn more and to purchase tickets today, visit CNYPlayhouse.org.