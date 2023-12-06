(WSYR-TV) — It’s known as a golden age classic full of romance, humor, history, and much more. It’s “Fiddler on the Roof” and the CNY Playhouse is bringing the classic story to life at a theater near you.

Nic MacLane, director, and Alex Sandler, assistant director, shared details about the show and what it has been like to put the production together. We also got to hear actor Cole LaVenture sing a number from the show called “Miracle of Miracles.”

You can catch “Fiddler on the Roof” now through Dec. 16 at Atonement Lutheran Church located at 116 West Glen Ave. in Syracuse. Learn more at CNYPlayhouse.org. You can get tickets here.