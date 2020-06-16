CNY Pop Up Pregnancy Center

Sistina Giordano and Darius Joshua talk to Julie Beyel and her family about how they are helping moms in need with Pop Up Pregnancy Center. To learn more you can visit, their Facebook page, Pop Up Pregnancy.
