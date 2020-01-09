CNY Reads One Book celebrates 20th season with diverse selection

For the past 10 years, from January through March, the Central New York community has been invited to come together and read one book. The program is an effort to promote reading, research, discovery, sharing and perspectives among readers of all ages and backgrounds.

CNY Reads One Book often picks novels that address problems the country is facing and this years selection is no different. “There There” by Tommy Orange will represent the 20th year of the community book club.

“There There” focuses on 12 characters, some of which know each other and some do not, all struggling with identity issues because of the treatment they have received over the years as Native Americans. They all have one thing in common, everyone is heading to a traditional powwow.

CNY Reads One Book committee member Alan NaPier said the group has never chosen a book by a Native American about Native Americans. “So we wanted to bring that to light and include it in our community dialogue,” NaPier said.

The novel is Orange’s debut and has been received with wide acclaim winning the Pen/Hemingway Award, the National Book Award and the Center for Fiction First Novel Award.

Central New Yorkers are invited to participate in the reading endeavor by purchasing the book and attending one of the many events held at local libraries throughout the area. The kickoff event is happening Saturday, January 3rd, at 3pm inside the Barnes & Noble, 3454 Erie Blvd. East, DeWitt.

To learn more about events near you visit cnyreads.org.