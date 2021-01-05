CNY Reads One Book: ‘Finding Dorothy’

Since 2001, Central New York has enjoyed reading one book, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are bringing readers together again, only virtually this year.

CNY is invited to read Finding Dorothy. The story, which is written by Elizabeth Letts, has a familiar story-line for Central New Yorkers too. The historical fiction tells the story behind The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, through the eyes of author L.Frank Baum’s intrepid wife, Maud.

The program, which is the longest running reading initiative of its kind in New York State, works to bring the community together to both read and discuss literary work. To learn more about how you can take part in virtual discussions, questions, a book analysis and more, visit CNYReads.org.