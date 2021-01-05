CNY Reads One Book: ‘Finding Dorothy’

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Since 2001, Central New York has enjoyed reading one book, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are bringing readers together again, only virtually this year.

CNY is invited to read Finding Dorothy. The story, which is written by Elizabeth Letts, has a familiar story-line for Central New Yorkers too. The historical fiction tells the story behind The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, through the eyes of author L.Frank Baum’s intrepid wife, Maud.

The program, which is the longest running reading initiative of its kind in New York State, works to bring the community together to both read and discuss literary work. To learn more about how you can take part in virtual discussions, questions, a book analysis and more, visit CNYReads.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected