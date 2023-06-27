(WSYR-TV) — Getting the news that your child has brain cancer can be some of the saddest news a parent can experience, but, there’s hope to be found in the form of a motorcycle ride.

Now in its 26th year, Central New York community members are revving up the motorcycle engine to help put an end to brain cancer. Kristie Russitano is the event coordinator whose own son was once diagnosed with brain cancer.

Money raised goes to fund research projects, mentoring programs for parents and a 24 hour helpline. It also contributes to a butterfly fund to help families financially and to give a sense of community, hope and love.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 16 with kickstands up around 10 a.m. A light breakfast and a chicken BBQ lunch will be provided.

The cost to register is $40 and includes this year’s t-shirt and pin.

Learn more and register at team.curethekids.org.