CNY RISE Center Coffee Night Focuses On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of “Neighbors Building Neighborhoods”

New friendships will begin on Syracuse’s Southside when Turkish immigrants hear the messages of American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during coffee night at the CNY Rise Center.

The Turkish organization invited the president of 100 Black Men of Syracuse, Drake Harrison, to share the legacy of Dr. King’s Vision of “Neighbors Building Neighborhoods”. Board president of CNY RISE Center, Tim Saka, said Dr. King’s quote is synonymous with their moto, “We Rise by Lifting Others”.

Saka pointed out that Dr. King preached about more than just the civil rights movement. “He also talked about poverty, unemployment and how we can build the neighborhoods together. So we thought that his message can be definitely be heard throughout our community,” Saka said.

CNY RISE Center mainly serves Turkish Americans and the neighborhoods around their building located on the southside of Syracuse. The group hosts friendship dinners, coffee nights and neighborhood picnics in the summer.

The cross cultural event hopes to implement Dr. King’s vision on the southside of the city which is one of the poorest in the nation.

RISE Center Coffee Night presents Dr. King’s Vision of “Neighbors Building Neighborhoods” is happening Friday, February 28th at 6:30pm inside the CNY RISE Center, 275 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse. The event is free, refreshments will be served with Turkish coffee.

For more information on the event or CNY RISE Center visit them online at http://www.risecenter.org/.

