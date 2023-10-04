(WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Ronald McDonald House provides housing free of charge to families whose children are hospitalized with serious illnesses or injuries. A total of 415 families stayed there during the first half of 2023.

They are embarking on a $1-million expansion project to house even more families in the future. It will renovate more than 9,000 square feet of unfinished space on the fourth floor of the House, adding six new family suites.

These suites will be able to accommodate large and multi-generational families, family members who require designated space to work remotely during their stay and immunocompromised patients and their families.

The non-profit will still be operational during construction which will begin this fall.

You can learn more about the project and donate by visiting their website.