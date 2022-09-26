(WSYR-TV) — It may be early to think about the holiday season in September, but doing so may save you some time and energy. CNY Roof Cleaners has a team of certified employees who can decorate the exterior of your house with lights.

CNY Roof Cleaners mostly specializes in roof and gutter cleaning, but when it comes time for the fall and winter, they can also help decorate all the areas of your property that may be difficult to spruce up by yourself.

Jeremy Bogan, owner, says their service is taking the hassle out of Christmas decorating for folks across Central New York.

For more information on CNY Roof Cleaning, you can visit them online at CNYRoofCleaning.com.