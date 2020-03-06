CNY RV and Camping Show Celebrating 50 Years

Just in time for International Women's day, the first ever Remarkable Women of Central New York special will air on NewsChannel 9, recognizing four Central New Yorkers who are making an extraordinary difference in the community. Amanda Gilmore is the inaugural winner.

Gilmore is a breast cancer survivor and awareness advocate. Her love for bunnies inspires her to rescue them, and she also supports veterans through a running group, and raises money for heart health. Gilmore's significant work in the community has landed her a trip to New York city to be part of the Mel Robbins show.