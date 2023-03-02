(WSYR-TV) — For more than 50 years, the CNY RV and Camping show has been the place for those that love the outdoors with its return to the expo center today, Erik Colombia came to us live from the state fairgrounds with a preview.

The show is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a free convenient shuttle bus service to all buildings and there will also be free parking.

For more info and tickets, head over to CNYRVShow.com.