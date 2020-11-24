CNY Screenwriters Pen New Lifetime Christmas Movie

Central New York Screenwriters Juliet and Keith Giglio have once again teamed up to create a new Lifetime Christmas movie starring Melissa Joan Hart.

“Dear Christmas,” which was shot in Lake Tahoe in July, took a different turn when the pandemic took hold of much of the country. For the Keith and Juliet, it also meant adapting their script and doing away with some popular holiday favorites, including a singalong, and an Ugly Sweater 5k that was inspired by their own holiday experiences.

A popular podcast, ‘Holiday Love’ is at the forefront of the holiday romance that airs just days after Thanksgiving.

“Dear Christmas” premieres Friday, November 27th at 8pm on the Lifetime network. To learn more and to watch the trailer visit, MyLifetime.com.