CNY Singer Sydney Irving To Play The New York State Fair

The State Fair is welcoming many local music acts to perform this year, offering up some great opportunities for loved and even up-and-coming artists too. Songwriter Sydney Irving & The Mojo will perform at the Chevy Park Stage on Wednesday, September 1st at 2 p.m.

Irving says that the opportunity to play is so special, especially since the fair was the first place she saw a concert herself.

“It’s really just an honor. I’ve gone to the state fair for as long as I can remember…” she says. “I’m just so excited to be there with The Mojo and I can’t thank everyone enough who helped make this possible.”

Fair-goers will hear songs from Sydney’s new record “Relax With Fiends” and her brand new single ‘Seasons Change.” To learn more about this local artist, visit her online at SydneyIrvingMusic.com.

