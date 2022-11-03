(WSYR-TV) — The need for speech therapists for children has always been in high demand, but the pandemic has seemingly made the need that much greater. That’s where Emilia del Pino’s 25-plus years of experience comes in handy.

CNY speech pathologist Emilia del Pino talks about the symptoms of orofacial myofunctional disorders and how they are often treated.

Symptoms of orofacial myofunctional disorders include: open mouth posture, mouth breathing, snoring, sleep disorders, clenching and grinding of the teeth, thumb and finger sucking habits, feeding difficulties (chewing and swallowing difficulty) picky eaters, drooling, speech intelligibility (lisp and R errors), and orthodontic relapse.

Evaluating those who maye have a orofacial myofunctional disorder involves functional assessment looking at the oral structures and function. Treatment focuses on training the muscles of the mouth for breathing, swallowing, and speech.

Emilia can help work with patients ages 4 and up who will be active participants that are able to follow directions well.

To learn more, visit CNYSpeechPathology.com.