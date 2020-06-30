CNY Student Makes Wish To Combat Hunger Locally

When Caden Custer was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish Central New York he could’ve wished for anything. The recent Skaneateles graduate made the decision to combat hunger in the community.
Make-A-Wish Central New York made Caden’s wish true by partnering with the Food Bank of Central New York. “Caden’s Wish Break Boxes” are helping surrounding schools with their food programs.
