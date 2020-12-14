CNY Sweet Shop Owner Competes In Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

Syracuse Sweet Shop Owner Tykemia Carmen is known for her creative cakes and decorated desserts and this year her talents have taken her to the Food Network.

Carmen will be one of five contestants on The Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge airing December 14th at 10 p.m. Long before her television competition debut, Carmen has been filling hearts and bellies with her sweet treats.

From her famous cake cups to made-to-order cookies for all occasions, and even her hot chocolate bombs, customers are known to wait in line for hours to score some of her sweets. Carmen started her own business, Crave Dessert Studio in 2017 but left the brick and mortar and is now working out of a small commercial kitchen.

Just in time for the holiday, Crave Dessert Studio will feature some of their most popular items at a weekly pop-up in downtown Syracuse. The Pop-ups are happening on Fridays and Saturdays in December through to Christmas. To purchase some of your favorites, visit 183 Walton Street in Armory Square from 2 to 7 p.m.

To learn more about what’s being offered, visit CraveDessertSyr.com. You can also find her on social media at CraveDessertStudio and don’t miss Tykemia on The Christmas Cookie Challenge, Monday Night at 10 p.m. on The Food Network.