CNY Teacher Pens Guidebook For Parents

When Cincinnatus High School Tech Teacher Nicole Rice began teaching virtually during COVID-19, she discovered that many parents were having a hard time talking to their kids because they were so glued to their own technology.

To help combat the problem, Nicole wrote a new guidebook for parents to help them with their teens. From knowing what to say and do, including how to talk less and listen more, Nicole’s book “Does Your Teen Talk? No, But Tye Text,Snap, And TikTok” helps parents understand with real life hallway stories and quotes from teens themselves.

Nicole says once your teen starts talking, be prepared to be blown away.

“Does Your Teen Talk? No,But They Text, Snap, and Tiktok” is available for purchase now on Amazon and via Audible. For a free Audible copy email nicole@deruyterlake.com to learn more.