CNY Teenager Participates In International Cancer Fundraiser: How You Can Help

A Cayuga County teenager is joining fellow ice hockey players – including those in the NHL – to help raise awareness of breast cancer.

13-year-old Danny Angelina of Auburn is taking part in an international fundraising initiative called October Saves. Goalies collect pledges and donations for every save that they make in the month of October. Since 2014, October Saves has raised over 1.1 million dollars.

“I’m doing pretty good with the raising trying to get as high as a I probably can right now with everything happening” says Angelina, who plays for the Rochester Coalition AAA team.

October Saves was created in 2014 by Lara Hopewell, who now serves as its CEO.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I had two children who were goalies, two ice hockey goalies that were very young” Hopewell says. “So after I finished treatment, we decided we wanted to rally this hockey community to do something more than just taping our sticks pink. We wanted to raise money and we wanted to fight this disease and it took off from the very first season. It was amazing.”

Hopewell says that their 2020 campaign – “All Saves, One Goal” – allows any and all hockey goalies to participate however they can. Saves can be made on the ice, in a driveway, in a basement or a bedroom, or even online for those that prefer gaming.

Those that don’t play hockey can still support a goalie or make a flat donation to support all goalies in their home state.

Click here to donate to Danny’s efforts right now.

“It makes me feel happy and really nice about myself because I’m helping other people and it just makes me feel better” adds Danny.

Hopewell adds that October Saves has already made donations to several beneficiaries, including

Stand Up 2 Cancer

The Inova Schar Cancer Institute / Life with Cancer

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

CHEO

The ‘October Saves’ Scholarship with the Goalie Guild

This year, funds will also be provided to Lungevity Breathe Easier: An Emergency Response Fund, Family Reach Covid-19 Emergency Fund and The Pink Fund’s Covid-19 Real Help Now Fund.

Click here to visit the October Saves website to learn more and get involved.