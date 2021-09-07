CNY TomatoFest Returns To Auburn

After a year off, one of Auburn’s signature events is ripe for a return. The CNY TomatoFest is set for Saturday, September 11th, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Auburn.

Longtime board member Gilda Brower says the day-long event includes family fun and entertainment, craft and food vendors, music, historical Auburn history trolley tours and a lot more. Get the full schedule and more information at cnytomatofest.org.

One highlight of this year’s TomatoFest day is an evening Rooftop Concert with Syracuse Area Music Award Hall of Famers Mark Doyle and Joe Whiting. The event celebrates their new release, Down in the Dirt. The concert is Saturday night, September 11th, on the Rooftop Downtown Parking Garage. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through cnytomatofest.org. All proceeds will go to support Cayuga County Food Pantries. Note that proof of vaccination against COVID 19 is required of all attending the concert, for the safety of the audience and performers alike.