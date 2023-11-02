(WSYR-TV) — This weekend, we have the opportunity to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Diana Abdella is the CNY Veterans Parade Coordinator and retired US Marine Corps 1st sgt. LaShaun Benjamin is grand marshal.

The goal of the CNY Veterans Parade and Expo is to create an event at which soldiers and veterans can be thanked for their service.

The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo established itself as the premier event in Central New York honoring the men and women who have served our country. Established in 2008, the annual parade gathers about 100 veterans’ organizations from across Central New York and as far away as Port Chester, Rochester and Thousand Islands.

The 2023 CNY Veterans Parade and Expo takes place Saturday at the Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo will take place in the Center of Progress Building, and the parade will start at noon at Chevy Court.

Learn more at CNYVeteransParade.org.