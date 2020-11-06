CNY Veterans Parade and Expo Goes Virtual in 2020

Veterans Day looks a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic including right here in Central New York. But despite many cancellations and postponements, the CNY Veterans Parade and Expo will continue, only in a different way.

Mark Burns is the spokesperson with the US Army recruiting battalion in Syracuse and is also this year’s Grand Marshal. And though, this year’s events have forced veterans to commemorate the day online, Burns says they’re thankful to be able to have it at all.

The annual CNY Veterans Parade and Expo is happening online on November 7th. To learn more visit, CNYVeteransParade.org.