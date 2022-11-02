(WSYR-TV) — The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo has established itself as a premier event that honors those who serve our country. Diana Abdella and Juanita Perez-Williams share what this year’s event has in store.

The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo established itself as the premier event in Central New York honoring the men and women who have served our country. Established in 2008, the annual parade gathers about 100 veterans’ organizations from across Central New York. The Parade, which also features world-class local high school marching bands, lasts about an hour-and-a-half start to finish. The highest praise regarding the parade was a WWII veteran’s comment about trading stories with some soldiers from Fort Drum and receiving a “Thank You for Your Service” from them.

The goal of the CNY Veterans Parade and Expo is to create an event at which soldiers and veterans can be thanked for their service. It is quite impressive to see how many of our neighbors, coworkers and friends have served in the military.

The Expo provides a great venue for soldiers, veterans and the community to see organizations in the community that assist veterans, how local companies operate with military contracts and what local military branches offer the community.

The 15th Annual CNY Veterans Parade and Expo hits the Fairgrounds this Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the parade beginning around 12 p.m. at Chevy Court. The Expo can be found in the Center of Progress building.

For more information, you can visit CNYVeteransParade.org.