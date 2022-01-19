CNY Winter Boat Show cancelled; organizers offer alternatives

The Central New York Boat Show is once again not happening this year and with boat sales surging amid the pandemic, boating industry experts say there are alternatives to fill the gap.

Dave White of the New York Sea Grant and CNY Boat Show Manager Drew Wickham both agree that creating your own boat show is a great way to find what you want. Mapping out a tour of dealers to visit and searching for new and pre-owned boats in the area can help you in your search. While you’re out shopping, you’ll also learn more about required boating gear and recommended accessories too. Dave says that having the recommended gear on hand ahead of the season can make all the difference to get you off and running for the season.

Organizers are hopeful that the boat show will return in 2023. In the meantime, to learn more about boating experts and information in your area, visit CNYWinterBoatShow.com.