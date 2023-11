(WSYR-TV) — Tommi Billingsley has spent the last decade dedicating much of her life to empowering women. She is the Founder and CEO of the “Fearless Queens.”

Billingsley is a certified life coach and business. She was awarded Grassroots Leader of the Year at the TLC Celebration & Awards Dinner.

She also has a turkey drive for Thanksgiving.

To learn more about her efforts in the community you can find her on Facebook.