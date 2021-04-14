CNY Woman Says Thank You With “Lunches For Caregivers”

There is no adequate way to say thank you for what healthcare workers have done throughout the pandemic, but it doesn’t mean we can’t try. Melissa Seifter owns Aging Advocates CNY and came up with her own way to show her appreciation.

In February, she started delivering 600 lunches to healthcare workers in local senior care communities and now she’s back at it for round two. The idea started because of her history in senior living and the pressure from the holidays prompted the idea.

“I just sent over some lunches and, actually the first one was from my friend Joey at Home Team Pub, and they were just so grateful and appreciative and I thought, ‘Wow we can really make a difference here and keep spreading the positivity and boost the moral.'”

With the help of Peppino’s, Melissa and her team were able to make mealtime easy for so many. This time around she’s partnering with DiBellas Subs and they hope to deliver another 600 meals to healthcare heroes and support staff too.

As an aging life care manager Melissa says that she sees firsthand what a challenge the year has been for so many on the front lines.

“It was so difficult when the doors were shut with no family interaction. The staff really had to play multiple roles,” she adds.

Fundraising for the second round of “Lunch For Caregivers” is already underway. If you’d like to help, donations will be accepted through the end of April. You can make a donation on their Facebook page and DiBella’s Subs will match every meal donated. Lunches will be distributed to workers at senior care communities during Nurses Week which is May 6th through the 12th.