CNY Youth Wanted For Leadership Program

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County and 4-H are once again teaming up for a great program helping young people in Central New York.

The Syracuse Youth Leadership Program is a seven-week program designed for youth ages 11 to 18 and is funded through the Syracuse Onondaga County Youth Bureau.

“It takes youth on a personal journey of discovery, and it teaches them leadership skills such as decision making, communication, problem solving, teamwork and it allows them an opportunity to practice these skills and then apply them in a real-life situation on an issue that’s of importance to them in their school or community” says Cindy Albro, 4-H Program Leader with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County.

It was amazing. Not only was I able to learn what a leader was, I learned how to be a good leader and now I can apply that to myself and do leadership positions in school and my community and during the program I was able to make friends and to really open up myself to people around me and to like learn things about myself. Olivia, Past Participant, Syracuse Youth Leadership Program

Young people who are interested can sign up for the free program by clicking here.

Programs are being held:

Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for seven weeks, starting October 12 and ending November 23 at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for seven weeks, starting October 13 and ending November 24 at the Seals Center at Kirk Park

Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for seven weeks, starting October 14 and ending December 2 at the Magnarelli Center at McChesney Park

Click here to learn more about the Syracuse Youth Leadership Program.