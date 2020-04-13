CNY’s Best Storyteller Bruce Coville shares Story-time Advice for Parents

With more time at home, story-time for kids is endless. Best-selling author and Central New York’s best storyteller, Bruce Coville, is giving parents advice on how to make story-time the best time for kids.

Having fun, using voices, and giving your all is Coville’s key advice to parents. “Don’t just read to them, talk about it. Talk about what’s going on, what the characters are feeling. You can guide them into a deeper understanding of the book because you’re not bound to the text,” he added