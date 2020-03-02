CNY’s Old School R&B Group UAD Honored With SAMMY Founder’s Award

CNY’s premiere old school R&B group UAD is being recognized this year at the 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards with the Founder’s Award. The Founder’s Award is an honor bestowed by Frank Malfitano, the creator of the Syracuse Area Music Awards.

For more than a quarter century, UAD has performed its electrifying and dynamic music.

You may have heard the group at Syracuse Jazz Fest, The Great New York State Fair, at JAMS Funk Fest, or any of the Syracuse region’s major concert venues and festivals. They’re most notable for their annual Mother’s Day shows held at the Palace Theatre, where they cover songs to pay tribute to moms and women in general. The proceeds from these shows went to helping local businesses and nonprofits over the years.

The 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening the first week in March. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Thursday, March 5th upstairs at the Dinosaur Barbecue. The Award Show is Friday, March 6th at the Palace Theatre on James Street in Syracuse. For more information visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com

And to keep up to date with UAD, you can follow them on their Facebook page, Facebook.com/UADShowGroup.