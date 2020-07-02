CNY’s Theater Community Talks About”Hamilton”

Posted: / Updated:

It’s known as the story of America then, told by America now. The broadway musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton is taking audiences by storm and for the first time ever is streaming into homes everywhere.

“Every generation, a musical comes along that changes he trajectory of our industry and Hamilton has done that” says Robert Hupp, Artistic Director at Syracuse Stage.

“It’s just brilliant” says Brian Cimmet, a Professor at Syracuse University’s Department of Drama.  “It’s such great writing, such great storytelling. The presentation of it.  The style of direction and scenery and the casting.  All of it is something that is a great piece of art.”

“You’re actually taking theater and putting it on a streaming service so it’s still embracing the theater” adds Hunter Foster, the Artistic Director of Redhouse Arts Center and an actor with multiple Broadway credits. “Rent was made into a film and you’re so then you are sort of following the film rules and you’re doing location shots and this is shooting directly on the stage and I think there’s something sort of wonderful about that because it keeps the spirt of the theater alive.”

Syracuse Stage’s Associate Artistic Director Kyle Bass adds, “The cast is people of color and that the use of rap and hip hop as the vehicle to tell the story, and the rhyme. It’s written in rhyming couplets. It’s brilliant actually in that way, and so what I think that says is that American history, every part of it, belongs to all of us.”

Hamilton will be available starting Friday, July 3rd on Disney+, a paid streaming service.

