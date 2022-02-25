(WSYR-TV) — The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is happening thousands of miles from Central New York, but its effects are being felt by many in our community.

“Everybody is nervous” says Gregory Lisnyczyj, part of the local Ukrainian community. “Everyone is trying to check in to see what’s going on.”

Central New York has one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the entire United States.

Dmytro Kuchirka is an international student at Syracuse University. He’s from Ukraine.

“The situation is very complicated and tragic” says Dmytro . “I was just in contact with my parents, and they had woken up to the explosions from the cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. It’s a fallout warfare with air force, naval force, troops on the ground and paratroopers and of course, this is a tragic event for everyone in the world not only Ukrainians in Central New York.”

Kuchirka adds that “mere sanctions will not stop Putin” and Lisnyczyj agrees.

“We need the prayers and then also we need help and assistance from different governments throughout the world, not only from sanctions but also Ukraine is fighting this on their own” he says. “They need additional weaponry to fight this and to continue to fight this and then also we have to think about the innocent people and give them the aid that they need.”

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood is hosting a special prayer service on Sunday, February 27 at 12:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend and pray for peace in Ukraine. Click here to visit the church’s website.

“Europe hasn’t seen this kind of invasion since World War Two, and it’s really unbelievable where we are in today’s world that this is occurring” adds Gregory Lisnyczyj.