(WSYR-TV) — The Covey Theater Company is one of the area’s most successful community theatre troupes, with some thirty Salt awards. And they draw some of the area’s finest talent.

That’s the case with a new comedy called “Co-op(erative).” It focuses on a brash, new artist who shakes up a sleepy artisans co-operative with her scandalous artwork. It was written and directed by one of the company’s founders, Garrett August Heater. He visited Bridge Street along with Aubry Panek, who plays the role of Lavinia Dorset.

You can see “Co-op(erative),” At The Everson’s Hosmer Auditorium. Four shows scheduled: 7:30 p.m. on November 10, 11 and 18, 2023 with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, November 19.

Get tickets online at CoveyTheater.com.