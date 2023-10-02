(WSYR-TV) — Over the last 31 years, the “Ms. Orange Fan” luncheon has been a big win. The Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team has helped raise more than $1.5 million for Make-A-Wish of Central New York.

This year there’s a new coach, a new venue for the event and a new format. The commitment to the kids remains the same! Executive Director Diane Kuppermann came and the Head Coach of the Orange, Adrian Autry talked about the event.

Coach Autry also discussed becoming head coach after Jim Boeheim’s retirement as well as preparing the team for the home opener, November 6, 2023 against New Hampshire.

The 32nd Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon is Sunday, October 15th at 10:00am at the JMA Wireless Dome.

It’s for women only, and registration is required. Get tickets now on Make-A-Wish’s website. The deadline for registration is Thursday, October 5, 2023.