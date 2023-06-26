(WSYR-TV)– Throughout New York State, more than 4 million caregivers may not necessarily identify as caretakers but rather as family members helping their loved ones in need. With a homecare workforce shortage, family members have had to take on more responsibilities often neglecting their own needs.

Sharon Cackett, the Assistant Director of the NYS Caregiving and Respite Coalition, and Daphne Johnston, Co-Founder/ Executive Director of Respite for All Foundation, remind us of the annual statewide conference they will be hosting an event to help these caregivers avoid burnout as best as they can.

This year’s theme is Building Up Respite in Your Community, which highlights caregivers taking a break from their daily tasks of managing another individual. The event will be hosted at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Utica. The two-day conference will occur Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.

The event hopes to bring caregivers together in a professional space giving them information and training to navigate through the undertaking of caregiving.

For more information, check out nyscrc.org