Cody Byrns on Overcoming Adversity During COVID-19 Pandemic

At just 23 years old, a horrific truck accident changed Cody Byrns’ life forever.

Byrns takes the pain from his grim experience to shed light on positivity and encouragement to those who need it in times of uncertainty.

Byrns says troubling times help people realize what is really important. “No matter what has happened yesterday or what’s going on in the world, we can have hope,” he adds.

For those who are social distancing or even combating illnesses alone, Byrns says now is the time to focus on yourself. “Read some good books or good podcasts. There’s great resources out there that we can feed ourselves to ultimately make ourselves better,” he added.

Although COVID-19 has left many with financial burdens, Byrns say’s the challenges will see a turn around. “Right now as hard as it may be, continue to try and motivate yourself.” he adds. “Know in the long run everything is going to work out.”