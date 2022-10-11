(WSYR-TV) — Armed with only their wits, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage as part of their tour, “Scared Scriptless.”

They’re taking their wits to Syracuse when they perform at the Oncenter this Friday.

“Scared Scriptless” is recognized as being the longest running improv tour show in history. The show features lots of family-friendly laughs as well as some interactive components as well.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” returns for its 19th season on Oct. 14.

Colin and Brad will be performing at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater this Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit TicketMaster.com, LiveNation.com, or ColinAndBradShow.com.