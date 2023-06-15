(WSYR-TV) — Scripts are essential in the TV world. Much of this show, Bridge Street, relies on them. But in the world of improv, you are always flying without a net.

Some might say Colin Mochrie is the best in the world at it. Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, two “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” veterans, are coming to Syracuse later this month with their show “Scared Scriptless.”

Colin dished with Steve and Iris about what the show might look like, why he keeps returning to the Salt City, and what he’ll remember most about his time on “Whose Line.”

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood’s acclaimed two-man, improv show “Scared Scriptless” will appear at the Oncenter, Saturday, June 24. Learn more at ASMSyracuse.com/events.