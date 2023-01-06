(WSYR-TV) — Two organizations that help the Central New York Community are coming together to give back to our local schools. Once Upon a Child Syracuse is collecting hygiene products for Rise Above Poverty which will be donated to Syracuse Schools now through the end of January.

The local second-hand children’s retail store will serve as a dropoff point for the products, top needs being feminine hygiene products and deodorant of all types.

The products collected from the drive will be distributed to schools in Syracuse and from there to students in the community. Rise Above Poverty works to ensure that students have their basic needs met and are able to attend school with no worries.

Learn more at onceuponachild.com and riseabovepovertysyr.org.