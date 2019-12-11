Colorful Inspirations Decks Out Our Studio with Custom Decorations

Colorful Inspirations can help decorate your next party, home, or workspace for the holidays just like they did for our studio.

Diane Smith is the owner of Colorful Inspirations, which sells decor for your homes that can help bring in the holiday spirit this season.

Although she is closed for custom orders right now due to opening a brand new location, Smith says she caters to each of her customer’s styles and tastes. “Everyone has their own trend or whatever and I do a lot of different trees. I am an artist so I like to make it really different,” she said.

Smith sells seasonal decor, accessories, scarfs, gloves, event gifts, as well as women’s clothing.

Colorful Inspirations is located at 170 Township Boulevard in Camillus’s Township 5. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm and on Sundays from 12pm to 5pm. For more information go to ColorfulInspirations.com.