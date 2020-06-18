Combating ‘Mask Breath’ With Dr. Harold Katz

Mask-wearing is causing millions to smell for themselves what their friends, loved ones, colleagues, and other have been smelling for years and it’s their breath!
America’s Bad Breath Doctor, Dr. Harold Katz brings humor to the serious issue of bad breath and offers expert advice on preventing and eliminating halitosis both in the mouth, and on the mask.
To learn more visit Therabreath.com.
