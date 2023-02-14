(WSYR-TV) — Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. That’s the story behind the Tony-winning musical “Come From Away.”

James Earl Jones II, a cast member playing many roles in the production, joined Bridge Street to discuss the show.

Broadway in Syracuse’s “Come From Away,” is a true love letter to humanity. This musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them after the events of 9/11.

“Come From Away” will show at the Landmark Theatre from February 14 through February 19.

Purchase tickets at the box office or online at LandmarkTheatre.org.