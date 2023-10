(WSYR-TV) — If you love practical jokes, you’ve probably seen one of the most famous practical joke reality shows of all time: “Impractical Jokers.”

Cast member Joe Gatto is paying the Salt City a visit tonight for a performance of his “Night of Comedy” show at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

The performance is set for 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $55. Learn more and purchase tickets to the show at asmsyracuse.com.