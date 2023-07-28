(WSYR-TV) — The news was always part of Roy Wood Junior’s world. His dad was a legendary radio broadcaster. However, his career has taken a bit of a different turn.

He made his name as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and he wowed the crowd at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He’s coming to the Funny Bone in Syracuse for three shows this weekend, and talked with our Iris St. Meran on his upcoming visit.

Roy Wood Junior will perform at The Funny Bone in Destiny USA tonight at 7:30 p.m. and tomorrow at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets at syracuse.funnybone.com.